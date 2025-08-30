Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], August 30 (ANI): Just as spoiled food can ruin a day or year, in the same way, weak seeds can ruin a farmer's entire year. Quality seeds are the foundation of crop production, as they enhance yields, reduce costs, and improve farmers' financial stability, making all other efforts meaningful.

With the noble intention of providing quality, certified seeds to farmers in Gujarat and thereby increasing their income, the Gujarat State Seed Corporation produces and distributes high-quality seeds. The Seed Corporation ensures timely, proper, and high-quality seeds at reasonable prices to farmers, even in the remotest areas of the state. In the past year, the Seed Corporation produced a total of 3.68 lakh quintals of certified seeds. In contrast, for the current year 2025-26, approximately 3.40 lakh quintals of seeds will be distributed to farmers.

Providing details on this, Agriculture Minister Raghavji Patel stated that the Seed Corporation produces and sells high-quality seeds of over 125 varieties of 24 major crops, including wheat, paddy, groundnut, castor, soybean, gram, moong, and cumin. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the production and sale of seeds by the Seed Corporation have increased steadily over the last three years. In the current year, 2025-26, the Corporation plans to produce 3.75 lakh quintals of seeds, and by 2030, to distribute more than 4 lakh quintals of seeds annually.

He added that seed production rose from 2.38 lakh quintals in 2022-23 to 3.68 lakh quintals in 2024-25, marking a sharp increase of 1.30 lakh quintals in just two years. Similarly, in the year 2022-23, against a total distribution of 2.49 lakh quintals, the previous year 2024-25 saw 2.97 lakh quintals of seeds sold. Within just two years, distribution too has increased by 48,000 quintals, clearly reflecting the Seed Corporation's steady expansion in both operations and production capacity.

The Corporation undertakes seed production programs in collaboration with progressive farmers of the respective areas. Every stage, from sowing to harvesting, processing, packaging, and storage, is carefully monitored scientifically. The seeds are then certified by authorised agencies, ensuring the highest standards of genetic purity, physical purity, and germination capacity.

The Corporation sells and distributes seeds across the state through cooperative institutions and private authorised seed dealers at village, taluka, and district levels. Currently, the Corporation has a wide network of 1,289 authorised seed dealers, including 401 cooperative institutions, 367 agri-clinics and agri-business centres, and 521 private institutions. Through this network, even farmers in remote areas of the state get seeds at the same price and with ease.

The Seed Corporation prioritises the production of seeds of newly recommended varieties developed by agricultural universities and research institutions, while reducing the production of old varieties. This helps to increase the Varietal Replacement Rate (VRR) and Seed Replacement Ratio (SRR). As a result, new, higher-yielding, and disease-resistant varieties reach farmers more quickly, thereby improving the overall productivity of the agricultural sector.

Notably, Gujarat State Seed Corporation has evolved beyond seed production and sales, becoming a trusted symbol of reliability for farmers across the state. (ANI)

