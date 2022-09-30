Prayagraj (UP), Sep 30 (PTI) The Prayagraj district administration in Uttar Pradesh has attached Rs 10 crore worth of immovable properties of K L Patel who were booked in a number of cases of examination question paper leak, a police officer said on Friday.

Superintendent of Police (City) Santosh Kumar Meena said the district magistrate had issued the order on September 28 to attach the two properties of Patel. These properties are worth Rs 10 crore, he added.

The police officer alleged Patel brought these two houses using proceeds of crime.

