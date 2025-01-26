New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): Mounted on his charger Ranveer, a Hanoverian horse, Lt Ahaan Kumar led the iconic 61 Cavalry at the 76th Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi on Kartavya Path on Sunday.

It is a proud moment for the young officer as his father Lt Gen Bhavnish Kumar, General Officer Commanding, Delhi Area is the Parade Commander.

These soldiers on their horses have been a prominent feature of the Republic Day parades.

Raised in 1953, 61 Cavalry is the only serving active Horsed Cavalry Regiment in the world, with the amalgamation of all the 'State Horsed Cavalry Units'.

It has the unique distinction of leading the last recorded Cavalry charge in history wherein as part of the 15th Imperial Cavalry Brigade, it defeated the Turkish Eighth Army which led to the capture of the strategic port of Haifa on Sep 23, 1918, which today is celebrated as Haifa Day in India as well Israel.

The Teen Murti Haifa Chowk at New Delhi is a testament to the valour and courage of the men and horses of this prestigious unit which has won 39 Battle Honours.

The parade was followed by nine mechanised columns and nine marching contingents.

Then followed the contingent of Brigade of the Guards attired in resplendent colours of 'Old Gold and Blood Red' the proud contingent of Brigade of The Guards, commanded by Capt Bharat Ravindra Bhardwaj of 19 Guards.

Brigade of The Guards is the senior-most Infantry Regiment and amongst the most decorated ones. The Regiment has the distinction of being the first All India All Class Regiment of the Indian Army and was raised in 1949 as a visionary step for national integration by then Commander-in-Chief, late Field Marshal KM Cariappa, OBE.

Brigade of the Guards' followed by the Jat Regiment moving ahead step by step with a tradition of sacrifice and a strong built-up contingent is the Jat Regiment. The contingent is led by Captain Ajay Singh Garsa.

The Jat Regiment traces its origin to the year 1795 when the Calcutta Militia was raised and later converted into the Regular Infantry Battalion in 1859. In their glorious history of more than two centuries, the Jat Regiment has actively participated in World War I and World War II. The motto of the Regiment is 'Sangathan Va Veerta'. The war cry of the regiment is 'Jat Balwan - Jai Bhagwan'.

The smart, well-turned-out and synchronised contingent of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) led by Deputy Commandant Navita Thakran marched at Kartavya Path.

The Sentinels of Our Seas, Bharatiya Tatrakshak, stand as steadfast guardians of India's maritime borders, embodying the very essence of discipline, resilience, and unwavering resolve.

A tableau of ICG focussing on coastal security and maritime search and rescue followed. The theme is 'Swarnim Bharat: Heritage and Progress'. (ANI)

