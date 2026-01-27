New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): India's enormous cultural diversity, growing capabilities across domains, and military prowess were on display on Kartavya Path on Monday as people in Delhi and other parts of the country celebrated the 77th Republic Day with enthusiasm.

The main event at the national capital saw participation from a European Union Contingent. It comprised four Flag Bearers on three gypsies. They carried four flags - the flag of the EU, the most recognisable symbol of the European Union; the flag of the European Union Military Staff; the flag of EU Naval Force Atalanta; and the flag of EU Naval Force Aspides.

President of the European Council Antonio Luis Santos da Costa and the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen were Chief Guests at the 77th Republic Day celebrations.

President Droupadi Murmu led the celebrations and took salute of the parade with Kartavya Path, stretching from Rashtrapati Bhawan to the National War Memorial, decked up for the ceremony.

The President conferred India's highest peacetime gallantry award, Ashoka Chakra to Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla. He is the second Indian astronaut to go into space and first Indian to set foot on the International Space Station.

The ceremony began with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the National War Memorial, where he led the nation in paying solemn tributes to fallen heroes by laying a wreath.

A hundred cultural artists heralded the parade, on the theme 'Vividata Mein Ekta - Unity in Diversity', demonstrating the nation's unity and rich cultural diversity.

Four Mi-17 1V helicopters of the 129 Helicopter Unit in the Dhwaj Formation showered flowers.

For the first time, the parade showcased a phased Battle Array Format of the Indian Army, including the aerial component. The Recce element consisted of the 61 Cavalry in active combatised uniform. It was followed by High Mobility Reconnaissance Vehicle, India's first indigenously designed Armoured Light Specialist Vehicle. Providing aerial support were indigenous DHRUV Advanced Light Helicopter and its armed version RUDRA in Prahar formation.

The Combat Elements then followed with T-90 BHISHMA and Main Battle Tank Arjun rolling past the saluting dais with aerial support from Apache AH-64E and PRACHAND Light Combat Helicopter. Other Mechanised Columns included BMP-II Infantry Combat Vehicle, along with Nag Missile System (Tracked) Mk-2. A detachment of Special Forces followed, comprising Ajayketu All-Terrain Vehicle, Randhwaj Rugged Terrain Tactical Transport System and Dhawansak Light Strike Vehicles. Following them were Robotic Dogs, Unmanned Ground Vehicles and four Autonomous Unmanned Ground Vehicles (NIGRAHA, BHAIRAV, BHUVIRAKSHA & KRISHNA) mounted on vehicles.

The Combat Support Element consisted of India's new-generation unmanned warhead arsenal, showcased through SHAKTIBAAN and DIVYASTRA, mounted on specialised High Mobility Vehicles (HMV 6x6).

Equipped with cutting-edge niche technologies, together they demonstrated advanced surveillance through swarm drones, tethered drone systems, and indigenously developed tactical hybrid UAV ZOLT, employed for direction of artillery fire. Their targeting capability is reinforced by a wide spectrum of aerial loitering munitions - HAROP, Mini HARPY, Peacekeeper, ATS (Extended Range), ATS (Medium Range), and SKY STRIKER-enabling precise engagement across the depth of the battlefield. These systems are capable of launching swarm drones, long range drones exceeding 1,000 kilometres for see and strike missions, and loitering munitions for precision strikes on critical targets.

The Dhanush Gun System and Amogh Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) followed, reflecting the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and technological self-reliance in defence manufacturing. A powerful combination of long-range precision and overwhelming firepower were showcased through the alongside the supersonic BrahMos Weapon System alongside indigenous SURYASTRA Universal Rocket Launcher System, together showcasing deep strike dominance.

The Akash Weapon System and ABHRA Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile (MRSAM) System - the two strong pillars of India's air defence - also rolled past the saluting dais. The Drone Shakti Lorry, developed by Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers to enhance the operational capabilities of the Indian Army in forward areas, followed.

A glass-cased Integrated Operational Centre, depicting the conduct of Operation Sindoor in brief, also rolled down Kartavya Path.

While the BRAHMOS missile struck deadly blows to the enemy during Op Sindoor, the Akash missile systems and S-400 provided a protective shield.

The Him Yodhas of the Indian Defence Forces followed, comprising the Animal Contingent featuring brave soldiers alongside Bactrian Camels, Zanskar Ponies, Black Kites (Raptors) - Ingenious and Vigilant Birds; and Indian breed dogs (Mudhol Hound, Rampur Hound, Chippiparai, Kombai, and Rajapalayam) equipped with bullet-resistant jackets, cameras, GPS, radios, and advanced surveillance systems. A Glacier ATV mounted on a vehicle was also part of the Him Yodhas.

Marching down Kartavya Path were the Mixed Scouts Contingent; Rajput Regiment; Assam Regiment; Jammu & Kashmir Light Infantry; Regiment of Artillery; 4 BHAIRAV Battalion - Sikh Light Infantry Regiment; and Combined Military Bands.

The Indian Navy contingent consisted of 144 young personnel.

It was followed by the Naval Tableau, presenting a vivid depiction of the theme of a Strong Navy for a Strong Nation.

It depicted a stitched ship from the 5th century CE, now christened as INSV Kaundinya, Gurab class ships of the Maratha Navy, and frontline indigenous platforms including the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, Project 17A Nilgiri-class stealth frigates INS Himgiri and INS Udayagiri, a Kalvari-class submarine, and the GSAT-7R (Project Rohini) communication satellite.

The tableau also featured a depiction of the circumnavigation route followed by INSV Tarini as part of the Navika Sagar Parikrama-II expedition. Besides naval personnel, young cadets from the Sea Cadets Corps, a non-governmental organisation that imparts basic nautical skills to youth in Mumbai, marched alongside the tableau.

The Indian Air Force contingent comprised four officers (One Contingent Commander and three supernumerary officers) and 144 airmen. Syncing with the marching contingent was a thrilling fly-past by two Rafale, two MiG-29, two Su-30 and one Jaguar in 'Spearhead' Formation, symbolising the Sindoor Formation.

The Veterans' Tableau of the Tri-Services, with the theme 'Sangram se Rashtranirman Tak', showcased the journey of veterans from the war to nation-building.

The Tri-services tableau depicted 'Operation Sindoor: Victory Through Jointness', representing the collective strength, unity, and integration of the Indian Army, Indian Navy, and Indian Air Force in safeguarding national sovereignty. The tableau represented India's resolve to respond decisively through synchronised planning, joint execution, and seamless coordination across all domains of warfare.

The visual narrative highlighted precision air strikes by the Indian Air Force, swift naval manoeuvres ensuring maritime dominance, and coordinated ground offensives by the Indian Army, reflecting a decisive joint military campaign.

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) contingent depicted India's maritime strength and commitment to safety and security, underscoring the ICG's role in protecting the nation's 11,098-km coastline.

The DRDO showcased LR-AShM with a launcher during the parade. This weapon system is designed to meet the coastal battery requirements of the Indian Navy. The LR-AShM is a Hypersonic Glide Missile capable of engaging static and moving targets and is designed to carry various payloads. The missile is a first-of-its-kind with indigenous avionics systems and high-accuracy sensor packages.

This hypersonic missile follows a quasi-ballistic trajectory with hypersonic speeds starting at Mach 10 and maintaining average Mach 5.0 with multiple skips. Indigenously developed sensors are provided to engage moving targets during the terminal phase. As this missile flies in low altitude with high speed and manoeuvrability, enemy ground and ship-based radars cannot detect this missile during most of its trajectory.

The contingents of paramilitary and other auxiliary civil forces went past the saluting dais in spectacular display of synchronisation.

A total of 30 tableaux - 17 of states and union territories and 13 of ministries, departments and services rolled down with a broad theme of 'Swatantrata ka Mantra: Vande Mataram' and 'Samriddhi ka Mantra: Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

People cheered as the three services showcased their capabilities, marching contingents displayed their skill and dexterity and tableaux reflected India's vibrant spirit and the fragrance of its soil. (ANI)

