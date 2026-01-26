How To Track Your Aadhaar Card Usage In Minutes? Step-By-Step Guide

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New Delhi, January 26: As the Aadhaar card becomes central to banking, mobile connections, and government services, concerns around data security and identity theft are rising. With Aadhaar often used as a digital gateway, even a small misuse can lead to serious financial or legal trouble. The good news: Aadhaar holders can now easily monitor how and where their identity is being used, thanks to a simple tool offered by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

What Is Aadhaar Authentication History?

Think of it as a call log for your Aadhaar. The Aadhaar Authentication History feature lets you check a detailed record of every time your Aadhaar was verified. This includes:

• Date and time of authentication

• Mode of verification (biometric, OTP, etc.)

• Name/type of requesting entity (bank, telecom company, government body)

This transparency helps users quickly identify any unauthorised or suspicious Aadhaar usage, such as a SIM card or bank account opened without consent. Aadhaar App Full Version Launch on January 28: What New Features to Expect From the Update?

How to Check Aadhaar Usage History Online

You can access your Aadhaar authentication history in just a few minutes, without visiting any Aadhaar centre:

1. Visit uidai.gov.in or open the mAadhaar app

2. Go to My Aadhaar and select Aadhaar Authentication History

3. Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number and captcha

4. Verify using the OTP sent to your registered mobile number

5. View your Aadhaar usage details instantly

What to Do If You Spot Suspicious Activity

If you notice any authentication request you don’t recognise, act immediately. Experts say quick reporting can prevent further misuse. How to Verify Mobile Number and Email ID Linked With Aadhaar Card: Step-by-Step Guide.

You can contact UIDAI through:

• Toll-free helpline: 1947

• Email: help@uidai.gov.in

• Online grievance portal: Available on the UIDAI website

Extra Safety Tip: Lock Your Biometrics

For added protection, UIDAI allows users to lock their biometric data. Once locked, fingerprints and iris scans cannot be used for authentication unless you manually unlock them. This is highly recommended if you fear identity theft.

With digital services expanding rapidly in India, monitoring Aadhaar usage is now an essential part of personal cybersecurity. Regularly checking your authentication history can help you stay one step ahead of fraud and protect your identity.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (News24), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 26, 2026 11:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).