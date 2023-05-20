Guwahati, May 20 (PTI) Rackets involved in smuggling fake gold and currency notes will be "decimated" within a month, Assam's Director-General of Police GP Singh said on Saturday.

He said that instructions have been issued for a crackdown on such rackets.

Also Read | Dalai Lama Congratulates Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah: Tibetan Spiritual Leader Extends Greetings to Congress Leader on Becoming Chief Minister of Karnataka.

"We are acting tough against people involved in circulating fake Indian currency notes and fake gold. I have already given instruction for massive operations against these," he said.

"We will ensure that in the next 30 days, these businesses are decimated in Assam," he added.

Also Read | G7 Summit 2023: PM Narendra Modi Greets US President Joe Biden With Tight Hug in Japan (Watch Video).

Singh said 71 suspects involved in such rackets were arrested on Friday, and cash and fake gold bars were seized from them.

Mobile phone records of these accused were being analysed to trace others involved in such rackets, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)