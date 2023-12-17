Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 17 (ANI): In a major accident, two trucks collided head-on in Rae Bareli on Sunday.

According to officials, such was the impact of the collision that the drivers of both vehicles were trapped inside.

However, there were no reports of any deaths at the time of filing this report.

According to police, the rescue operation was ongoing at the scene of the accident and the trapped drivers of the two heavy commercial vehicles were in the process of being extricated with the help of cranes and earthmoving machines.

Ambulances were also on standby at the scene, officials said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

