Ahmedabad, May 2 (PTI) Gujarat Congress leaders on Friday celebrated the Centre's move to include caste enumeration in the next census and gave credit to party leader Rahul Gandhi for "compelling" the Narendra Modi government to take the decision.

Congress leaders and cadres, led by the party's city unit president Himmatsinh Patel and deputy leader of opposition in state assembly Shailesh Parmar, gathered at Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan in the Paldi area to thank Rahul Gandhi, a party release stated.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana April 2025 Instalment Date: Maharashtra Minister Aditi Tatkare Gives Big Update on Mahayuti Govt's Flagship Welfare Scheme.

The Centre on Wednesday announced that caste enumeration would be a part of the population census. The Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs (CCPA) took the decision.

Addressing the gathering, Patel said it was Rahul Gandhi who first demanded a caste census in the country to ensure social justice.

Also Read | Indian Stock Market, Closing Bells: Share Market Closes Higher Amid Volatility; Sensex Crosses 80,000, Nifty Above 24,000, Adani Ports Jumps 4%.

The former MLA said Gandhi first raised this demand during the "Bharat Jodo Yatra", a foot march from Kashmir to Kanya Kumari in 2023.

He said, "Rahul Gandhi always supported a caste census because the Congress is committed to ensuring social justice and empowerment in the country. We raised the same demand ahead of the Lok Sabha election last year. As a result, the BJP government is now compelled to include caste enumerations in the next census."

He claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi always shied away from implementing policies of social justice and accused the opposition parties of trying to divide the society by demanding a caste census.

"Without caste census, there is no meaning in implementing social welfare schemes. This decision by the Centre is a result of Rahul Gandhi's relentless struggle, commitment and vision. All the backward and downtrodden classes will always remain grateful to Gandhi for his contribution," Patel said.

Talking to the reporters, Congress leader Shailesh Parmar said Rahul Gandhi compelled the Modi government to go for a caste census.

"As per the Constitution, it is the duty of the government to conduct a caste census. Without knowing the exact population of each caste, it is impossible to ensure justice for them. The government should conduct this census with transparency and set a deadline to finish the task," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)