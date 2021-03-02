Kanyakumari (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 2 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday interacted and danced with the students at St Joseph Matric Higher Secondary School in Kanyakumari.

Rahul danced on a raised platform along with AICC Tamil Nadi In-Charge Dineshj Gundu Rao and PCC Chief KS Alagiri and students of the school. He also did push-ups on a request by a student during the interaction.

"People give definition that I am a politician. That is just a label that people put to simplify things. But that is not my job. My job is to look at the talents available in the country, understand their strengths, their weaknesses, and help them attain their maximum possibilities," Rahul said during the interaction.

"My job is to listen carefully what they want and understand their goals. The second part of my job is to try and do whatever I can do, so that they can attain whatever they desire. I am here to understand your those needs," he added.

When asked by a student what he would ask the PM if he got to interview him in public, Rahul said, "This is a tricky question. India has 1.3 billion people of different ideas, languages, cultures, and visions. Why are you convinced that all the answers come from you?"

Earlier in the day, Rahul had attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for attempting to humiliate and crush Tamil culture.

"This election is about giving a message. First is, that our country is a country of different religions, cultures, languages, histories and we respect all that. We do not accept Prime Minister Narendra Modi's and RSS' attempt to humiliate and crush Tamil culture, language and Tamil history," he said.

Tamil Nadu assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Friday.

Polls will be held for 234 seats in Tamil Nadu with the Congress-DMK and BJP-AIADMK alliance being the major groups contesting against each other. (ANI)

