Patna (Bihar) [India], November 27 (ANI): JDU leader Rajiv Ranjan Prasad criticised Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, over his alleged indifference toward the ongoing conflict between DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah.

He said the dispute between the two leaders has persisted from the beginning, and that, due to Rahul Gandhi's inaction, it has now escalated to the point where it could "explode" politically.

The JDU leader further alleged that the situation has become so unstable that the Karnataka government could collapse at any time, yet "Rahul Gandhi doesn't have time." He also claimed that Rahul Gandhi has weakened the Congress organisation across the country.

"The conflict between DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah has been ongoing since the beginning. Due to Rahul Gandhi's indifference, it is now taking the shape of an explosion somewhere. The situation is turning such that this government could fall at any time... Rahul Gandhi doesn't have time. In the same way, he has weakened the Congress organisation across the country...," Prasad told ANI.

Meanwhile, amid speculation over the Karnataka Chief Ministerial post, Karnataka Minister HK Patil on Thursday said that he will discuss the matter with Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge if he calls him for a meeting.

Speaking to ANI, HK Patil said, "If he calls, we will sit and discuss with him. Wherever high command calls, we will have to go."

However, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge stated that a decision will be made after discussions with the high command, Chief Minister Siddaramiah, and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Kharge stated that it will be a collective decision.

"I will call everyone and have a discussion. Rahul Gandhi will also remain present in that discussion. Other members will also remain present. CM and Dy CM will also remain present. The decision will be made after a discussion with all of these. There is a team. I am not alone. The entire high command team will discuss and make a decision," he told reporters.

The speculation stirred as the Karnataka government reached the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20.

Earlier today, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar shared a social media post amid speculation of a power tussle between him and CM Siddaramaiah, reiterating, "Keeping one's word is the greatest strength in the world."

In the X post, which is speculatively directed at the Congress high command, DK Shivakumar asked everyone, including himself, to keep their promises. The post read, "Word power is world power. The biggest force in the world was to keep one's word. Be it a judge, president or anyone else, including myself, everyone has to walk the talk."

Amidst the political chaos in Karnataka, DK Shivakumar has also sought a meeting with senior party leader Sonia Gandhi on November 29 to discuss the ongoing issues. (ANI)

