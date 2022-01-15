New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi extended his best wishes to the families of all villagers, farmers and middle class people whose members are part of the armed forces on the Army Day on Saturday, saying their sacrifice is also involved with every soldier.

The Army Day is observed on January 15 to mark Field Marshall K M Cariappa taking over as the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army, replacing his British predecessor in 1949.

"Heartiest congratulations to the families of all villagers, farmers, middle class people who are part of the armed forces' family of the country -- your sacrifice is also involved with every soldier. The Indian Army - the protector, pride too. Jai Hind!," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

