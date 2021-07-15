Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 15 (ANI): Rahul Gandhi has 'military phobia', said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader NV Subhash on Thursday, slamming the Congress leader for allegedly walking out of Parliament's Standing Committee on Defence after the committee chairman disallowed a discussion on border issues.

While speaking to ANI, Subhash said that Gandhi had not attended a single meet of the Parliament Defence panel and by skipping the meeting, he was degrading the morale of the country's defence personnel.

"Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's deliberate boycott of the Parliament's Standing Committee meeting is conspicuous. He is degrading the morale of the Defense personnel. He has not attended the Defence panel of Parliament meet a single time. It shows he might have a 'military phobia' or some other thing," he said.

According to sources, Gandhi and other party leaders had on Wednesday, walked out of a meeting of Parliament's Standing Committee on Defence after their demand for a discussion on border issues along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) was not allowed by the Chairman.

The agenda of the meeting was 'Further briefing by the representatives of the Ministry of Defence on Review of Working of Cantonment Boards'.

"Rahul Gandhi should know the purpose of the meeting before staging a walk-out. Being a leader of the Congress party, he has to attend the meeting on behalf of the Army personnel to discuss and finalise certain things," he said.

The BJP leader added, "People should know why Rahul Gandhi is deliberately avoiding standing panel meetings of the Parliament and he should clarify to the people. He is going to the subject beyond the meeting agenda and it is an attempt to discourage the defence personnel."

The BJP leader further alleged that Rahul Gandhi was 'sticking to his guns over false media reports', which the Army has said are riddled with 'inaccuracy and misinformation'. (ANI)

