New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday addressed the Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan AICC Observers' Meeting, emphasising the party's commitment to grassroots strengthening and people-centric ideals.

He underscored the collective resolve to expand the Congress organisation's reach to every village, city, and home.

In his Facebook post, Gandhi stated, " Today, at the Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan AICC Observers' Meeting, we strengthened our collective resolve to take the Congress organisation to every village, every city, every home. We are determined to carry forward the people-centric legacy of our party: stronger at the grassroots, driven by service, united in our vision for India, and unwavering in our duty to protect our democracy and Constitution."

Meanwhile, earlier today, ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi announced the release of the 'Most Backward Justice Manifesto' to strengthen the backward communities and maximise their participation.

In a post on social media X, Gandhi accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of lying and having diversionary conspiracies, contradictory to his party's commitment to ensuring full rights for the backward, Dalit, tribal, and minority communities.

He further wrote in his social media post that the Congress party aimed to increase access to education for the backward communities.

"No matter how many lies and diversionary conspiracies the BJP may hatch, we are committed to ensuring full rights for the most backward, Dalit, tribal, minority, and backward communities.

In Bihar, to strengthen the most backward community and increase their participation, we have made concrete promises in the 'Most Backward Justice Manifesto'.

Education is the greatest means of progress for these communities, so there are special resolutions to increase their access in this sector," the post read.

Further, the Congress leader wrote that reservations would be implemented in private colleges and universities, and half of the reserved seats in private schools would go to the SC/ST/OBC/ and EBC children, further assuring that unjust practices like that of "Not Found Suitable" would also be brought to an end.

Rahul Gandhi promised social justice and equitable development for underprivileged communities.

"Now, reservation will also be implemented in private colleges and universities, half of the reserved seats in private schools will go to SC/ST/OBC/EBC children, and unjust practices like "Not Found Suitable" in appointments will end.

This is not just about education, but the fight for equality and dignity for the most backward. This is the true guarantee of social justice and equitable development," the post read. (ANI)

