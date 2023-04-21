New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday interacted with students preparing for the Union Public Service Commission in Mukherjee Nagar area of Delhi.

Rahul was seen sitting on a chair along with some other UPSC aspirants while the rest of the students kept standing. Gandhi interacted with students for a few minutes, asking them about their ongoing preparations and expectations.

Also Read | EU Parliament Approves Migration Emergency Plan.

Mukherjee Nagar is one of the prominent UPSC coaching hub in the national capital. The 2023 Civil Services Preliminary exam will be held on May 28.

The civil services exam is considered one of the toughest in the country.

Also Read | Supreme Court Says Inflow of Cases Heavy, CJIs Before Had Not Set Up Constitution Benches.

Students go through rigorous preparations to crack and qualify in all three stages of the exam -- the Preliminary, the Mains, and the Interview.

Rahul met the students an hour after a Surat court rejected his plea seeking a stay on his conviction in the 2019 criminal defamation case on the 'Modi surname' remark.

The former Wayanad MP will now have to move Gujarat High Court or the Supreme Court to challenge his conviction by the Surat court. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)