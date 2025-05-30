New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday met New Zealand's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Winston Peters and exchanged notes on strengthening ties between the two countries.

Gandhi was accompanied by deputy leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi during their meeting with Peters.

Also Read | 'Kill That Woman': FIR Registered Against Maharashtra Government Doctor After Shocking 2021 Audio Clip Over Bed Shortage Amid COVID-19 Pandemic Goes Viral.

"Honoured to meet the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of New Zealand, Right Hon. Winston Peters, in New Delhi today.

"We had a warm and engaging conversation on strengthening ties between our two countries, shared democratic values, and the importance of global cooperation in an increasingly complex world," Gandhi said in a post on Facebook later.

Also Read | Sikkim State Lottery Result Today 6 PM Live: Dear Dasher Friday Lottery Result of May 30 2025 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

He also shared pictures of the meeting.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)