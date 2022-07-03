Wayanad (Kerala) [India], July 3 (ANI): The Students Federation of India (SFI) on Sunday decided to dissolve its Wayanad district committee in connection with the vandalism of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's office allegedly by some of its activists.

In a Facebook post, the state committee said that in a meeting held in Thrissur during the day a decision was taken to dissolve the Wayanad district committee and form a seven-member ad-hoc committee as an interim measure.

The Facebook post further said the action was taken as the Wayanad district committee on June 24 organised a march to the Congress MP's office without the knowledge of the state committee and the protest had turned aggressive in a manner which brought shame upon the entire organisation before the public.

Eldos Mathai, presently the district joint secretary of SFI, would be the convener of the seven-member ad-hoc committee, the post said.

After visiting his MP office in Kerala's Wayanad, which was vandalised by CPI(M)'s student wing SFI last week, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Friday said the incident was unfortunate but he does not have any hostility or anger over it.

Rahul, who reached Wayanad Friday for a three-day tour in the constituency, visited the vandalised office at Kalpetta, headquarters of Wayanad district.

"This is my office. But before being my office, this is the office of the people of Wayanad. It is quite unfortunate that the office has been attacked. Violence will never resolve problems. It is not good that they have acted in an irresponsible manner. I don't have any anger or hostility towards them. They are kids and they don't understand the consequences of their act," he said without referring to either SFI or CPI(M).

On Friday, visuals emerged of protestors allegedly belonging to the Students' Federation of India (SFI) activists, the student's wing of the ruling CPI(M) entering the office of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad and vandalising it. Several videos went viral on social media which showed those angry SFI protesters entering the office, in a brawl which later turned violent.

The Kerala police have said that the protest march contained around 100 Students' Federation of India (SFI) activists and they barged into the office. They also confirmed that eight of the violent protesters have been taken into custody.

The Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also issued a statement wherein he condemned the violence and promised strict action against the accused. (ANI)

