Pilibhit (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 19 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Friday took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and said he only talks about destruction, not development.

Maurya also accused Gandhi of repeatedly questioning the country's army, judiciary, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to the reporters, Keshav Prasad Maurya said, "... Rahul Gandhi sometimes talks about detonating a hydrogen bomb, sometimes about bringing an earthquake. He has nothing but destruction. We talk about development, Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas. Such a Leader of Opposition keeps constantly putting the country's army, courts, and Prime Minister Modi in the line of questioning..."

The remarks come a day after Rahul Gandhi said that India's Gen-Z would play an important role in protecting the Constitution and democracy, and pledged to support them in their fight against alleged "vote theft."

Rahul Gandhi posted on X, "The Youth of the Country The Students of the Country The Gen Z of the Country Will save the Constitution, protect democracy, and stop vote theft. I always stand with them. Jai Hind!"

This comes amid his fresh allegations of an attempt at vote theft in Karnataka's Aland constituency before the 2023 assembly polls.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, he claimed that there was an attempt to delete more than 6,000 voters' names from the Aland constituency in Karnataka.

"In Aland, Karnataka, 6018 votes, somebody tried to delete these votes. We don't know the total number of votes deleted in 2023 elections, but somebody got caught. It was caught, by most crimes, by coincidence. What happened was that the Booth Level officer noticed that her uncle's vote had been deleted," he said.

The Lok Sabha LoP further alleged that the Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, is "protecting vote chors" and is fully aware of how fraud is occurring in the deletion and addition of fake voters to the voter list. He stated that he has "10 per cent proof" that the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar is "protecting vote chors (vote thieves)." (ANI)

