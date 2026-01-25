New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed President Droupadi Murmu's address to the nation on the eve of the 77th Republic Day, describing it as inspiring and a strong reaffirmation of India's constitutional values and democratic spirit.

Taking to X, Prime Minister Modi said, "On the eve of Republic Day, Rashtrapati Ji gave a very inspiring address. She has correctly emphasised the uniqueness of our Constitution and appreciated the collective spirit that has taken our nation forward. Her address motivates every citizen to reaffirm their commitment to strengthening democracy, upholding constitutional ideals and building a Viksit Bharat."

President Murmu, in her address to the nation, stressed the importance of women's "empowered participation" in the country's development and highlighted key initiatives undertaken by the Central government for their upliftment.

"The active and empowered participation of women is extremely important for the development of the country. National efforts towards their health, education, safety, and economic empowerment have increased women's participation in many areas," the President said.

Highlighting flagship schemes, Murmu underlined the impact of the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign and the 'Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana' in empowering women across the country.

"The 'Beti Bachao,Beti Padhao' campaign has encouraged the education of girls. Under the 'Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana', more than 57 crore bank accounts have been opened so far. Nearly 56 per cent of these accounts belong to women," she said.

The President further noted that women have broken traditional stereotypes through their growing participation in self-help groups and their expanding role across diverse sectors.

"Our women are breaking traditional stereotypes and forging ahead. They are actively contributing to the overall development of the country. More than ten crore women associated with self-help groups are redefining the process of development," Murmu said.

Emphasising women's achievements across sectors, she added, "Women are making their mark in every field, from agriculture to space, from self-employment to the armed forces. In the field of sports, our daughters have set new benchmarks globally."

The President in her address to the nation also touched upon the topics of Vande Mataram and growing economy of the country. (ANI)

