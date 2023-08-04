Panaji, Aug 3 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who left Goa on Thursday after completing his private visit to the state, took with him a three-month-old Jack Russell Terrier puppy.

Shivani Pitre, who runs a dog kennel in Mapusa town in North Goa along with her husband Stanley Braganca, said while Gandhi left with one puppy, he has selected another one, which will be sent to him later.

Gandhi had arrived in Goa on Wednesday night and returned to the national capital on Thursday morning.

Pitre said Gandhi had sent his representative earlier to inquire about the puppy and he himself wanted to see before taking him.

The Congress leader arrived at the shelter in Mapusa at around 9 am on Thursday on his way to Manohar International Airport, Mopa in North Goa.

Pitre said Gandhi was at the kennel for short time before he left to the airport. She said the Congress leader was humble and down to earth.

She said most of the time, Gandhi was busy playing with dogs during his visit to the shelter home.

Gandhi had met Congress leaders, including Goa MLAs and Goa Pradesh Congress committee president Amit Patkar, on Wednesday night in a hotel.

