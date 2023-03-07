New Delhi, March 7 (PTI) Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday said Rahul Gandhi should attend Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh camps to understand the organisation and slammed the Congress leader for criticising the RSS during his UK visit.

In an interview with Doordarshan, the information and broadcasting minister also accused Gandhi of "defaming India" from foreign soil.

Speaking at a function in London, the former Congress chief had alleged that the structures of Indian democracy were under "brutal attack" and regretted that democratic parts of the world, including the US and Europe, have failed to notice it.

On the RSS, he had termed it as a "fundamentalist, fascist organisation" that has changed the nature of the democratic contest in India by capturing the country's institutions.

Asked about Gandhi's remarks on the RSS and the BJP, Thakur said, "The RSS is a volunteer organisation which works in every field for national unity and integrity. The RSS has made major contributions to the nation."

"I would say Rahul Gandhi should also attend RSS camps, he will learn a lot...," the BJP leader said.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi also comes from the RSS. "Look at his dedication, since 2001 he has not taken a single day off," he said.

Asked about the Opposition's allegation of probe agencies being misused against them, the Union minister said that "people have voted for us so that we can give them corruption free governance".

"If they have not indulged in any corruption, why are they scared?" he asked.

On Gandhi's remarks, Thakur also said, "He says democracy is in danger, there were elections in three states, where is the Congress? The truth is that Congress is in danger."

The minister was referring to the poor performance of the Congress in Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura.

"They have lost their base but they are not ready to accept it. Rahul Gandhi left Amethi and went to Wayannad, now perhaps he wants to fight an election abroad... He is attacking India from foreign soil... he may hate PM Modi but he should not defame India," Thakur said.

