New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): Leader of the Opposition, Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi and Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi paid tribute to India's former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi at Delhi's Shakti Sthal on Friday.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi remembered India's former Prime Minister, stating that Indira Gandhi's courage, compassion, and patriotism continue to inspire him in every step he takes today.

Also Read | ‘Bharat Ghar Mein Ghus Kar Maarta Hai, This Is the India of Sardar Patel’: PM Narendra Modi Addresses Nation at Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Celebrations in Gujarat (Watch Videos).

"India's Indira - Fearless, resolute, and steadfast in the face of every power. Grandma, you taught me that nothing is greater than India's identity and self-respect. Your courage, compassion, and patriotism continue to inspire every step I take even today," wrote Gandhi.

Congress Party President Malliakrjun Kharge also paid tribute to the late Prime Minister.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Woman Killed by Minor School Drop Outs in Karnataka; Daughter's Role Suspected.

"Millions of Indians will forever find inspiration in the life of the 'Iron Lady of India', Smt. Indira Gandhi, a symbol of resilience, courage, and visionary leadership. Her resolute commitment to India's progress and unity remains in our hearts and minds. She laid down her life in service of the nation, safeguarding its integrity and spirit. Our humble homage at Shakti Sthal," he wrote on X.

Earlier, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, comparing him to former PM Indira Gandhi, citing the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War.

Addressing a public gathering in Bihar's Nalanda, Rahul said that during the 1971 war, Indira Gandhi did not fear or bow before the United States, whereas Prime Minister Modi neither has a "vision" nor the "ability" to stand up to the US President Donald Trump."

"During the 1971 war in the Bangladesh struggle, America sent its aircraft and navy to intimidate and threaten India. Indira Gandhi, who was the Prime Minister, said we are not afraid of your navy, do what you must, we will do what we must," Gandhi said.

"Indira Gandhi was a woman, but she had more guts than this man. Narendra Modi is cowardly. He has neither a vision nor the ability to stand up to the President of America. I challenge him: if Narendra Modi has the courage, then at any meeting in Bihar, he should say that the President of America is lying and that he (PM Modi) did not bow to him and that he did not stop Operation Sindoor. He cannot do that," Rahul Gandhi said.

Indira Gandhi was the third and female Prime Minister of India, serving from 1966 to 1977 and again from 1980 until her assassination in 1984. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)