New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): Congress MP and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday expressed concerns over the devastation caused by flooding in West Bengal's Kolkata, and urged the state and central government to help restore normalcy.

He paid condolences to the families of those who have lost their loved ones and urged Congress workers to extend support.

Also Read | Rajya Sabha By-Elections 2025: ECI Issues Notification for Biennial Election to 4 Rajya Sabha Seats From Jammu and Kashmir.

"My thoughts are with the people of Kolkata and other parts of West Bengal as they endure the devastation caused by incessant rainfall and flooding. Heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones. I urge Congress workers to extend all possible support, and request State & Central Govts to act swiftly to help restore normalcy," Gandhi posted on X.

Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday expressed grief over the deaths of people who lost their lives due to an electrocution incident following the cloudburst. CM added that she has never seen such rain.

Also Read | 71st National Film Awards 2025 Ceremony: From Shah Rukh Khan to Rani Mukerji, Complete List of National Film Awards Winners.

CM stated, "I have never seen rain like this. I feel so bad for the people who have lost their lives in the cloudburst. I have told schools to give a holiday today, and even office-goers should not come to work. Even tomorrow, you should not come".

The Chief Minister said, "I heard 7-8 people have died due to electrocution. It is so unfortunate that people have lost their lives. Their families must all be given jobs by the Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation Limited (CESC Ltd.), I am saying this clearly. We will also do whatever is possible to help. Even our houses are submerged; we are all suffering. I am feeling so bad for the Pujo pandals as well. Is this not the duty of the CESC to be more mindful? Electricity is supplied by CESC, not us. It is their duty to ensure people do not suffer because of this. They will do business here, but not modernise here? They should send people to the field and fix this."

Banerjee said that she was closely monitoring the situation and is in touch with the Police and the Chief Secretary. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)