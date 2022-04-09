New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Saturday wished the party's students wing NSUI on its foundation day and urged it to keep inspiring the younger generation to help them participate in the democratic process of the country.

"Best wishes to all members of the @nsui family on its foundation day. Keep up the work of inspiring young minds to participate in India's democratic process. By being the voice of students, you play an important role in shaping the future of our nation," Gandhi tweeted using the hashtag #NSUIFoundationDay.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also congratulated the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) on the occasion.

"The student union of INC has been serving the nation with utmost commitment. Championing the cause of freedom, equality and justice, it has been encouraging youth to participate meaningfully in the democratic process," he said on Twitter.

The Congress party on its Twitter handle said, "Our best wishes to all our young brothers and sisters of @nsui on their Foundation Day. Your will and dedication to stand for the rights of students and raising their voice is an inspiration to all. Your fight shapes the future of our country."

AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted in Hindi, "Hearty congratulations to all the workers on the foundation day of the National Students' Union of India. By becoming the voice of the aspirations of youth and students and their issues, you have presented a commendable model of development and struggle. Be the leader of the role of youth in nation building, stay on this path."

AICC general secretary organisation K C Venguopal and a host of other party leaders who have been former members of the Congress' students' wing also congratulated the NSUI on its foundation day.

"My best wishes to all the activists and leaders of @nsui on their Foundation Day. My experience at KSU showed me the importance of fighting for the rights of our youth & students, and by fighting for them NSUI is fighting for our country's future," Venugopal said.

