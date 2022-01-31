New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday condoled the loss of lives in a road accident in Kanpur and asked party workers to help those in need.

At least six people reportedly died and several others were injured when an electric bus lost control in Kanpur and ran over bystanders.

In a tweet in Hindi, Gandhi said, "The road accident in Kanpur is very unfortunate. My condolences to all those who lost their dear ones. I pray for the speedy recovery of all those who are injured".

"My appeal to Congress workers to help in every possible way," he also said.

Party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also condoled the loss of lives in the accident and wished early recovery of the injured.

