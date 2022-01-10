New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi returned from his foreign visit late last night and held election-related meetings to review the party's strategy in Goa, which is scheduled to vote in assembly polls in February 14.

Sources said Gandhi was abroad during the last few days for the New Year and returned last night.

Also Read | Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope Says Third Wave of Coronavirus Has Started, Will Peak by January-End.

He held meetings with senior leaders KC Venugopal and P Chidambaram Monday evening and reviewed the party's preparations and strategy for polls in Goa.

The Congress, which has a tie-up with the Goa Forward Party, is also eyeing an alliance with other Opposition parties in the state to ensure its victory.

Also Read | Gangasagar Mela 2022: Eastern Railway to Run Special EMU Trains Between January 12-17.

The Trinamool Congress, which recently welcomed a number of Congress leaders, had also indicated that all Opposition forces should unite against the BJP.

Gandhi is likely to hold similar meetings for other poll-bound states of Punjab, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Manipur.

The party's central election committee will also meet soon to finalise the candidates for the assembly elections in the five states.

The Congress is fighting to upstage the BJP in Goa, Uttarakahand, Manipur and Uttar Pradesh, while seeking to retain power in Punjab.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)