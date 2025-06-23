New Delhi, Jun 23 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday attacked the Centre over reports that housing sales are set to fall and alleged that the Modi government is "sprucing up its shop of publicity" by emptying people's pockets.

Gandhi's remarks came over housing sales estimated to fall 19 per cent in April-June across nine major cities to 94,864 units on lower launches and subdued demand.

Also Read | Air India Flight AI130: 5 Passengers, 2 Crew Members Onboard on London-Mumbai Flight Fall Sick.

According to real estate data analytics firm, PropEquity, housing sales are expected to dip by 19 per cent to 94,864 units in the second quarter of this calendar year from 1,16,432 units in the year-ago period.

In a post in Hindi on his WhatsApp channel, Gandhi said in the "new India", common people are not able to buy new homes - "this is not just a concern, but also a warning".

Also Read | Bezos Wedding in Venice Draws Greenpeace Protest.

After a 17 per cent decline in two-wheeler sales and an 8.6 per cent decline in car sales, now home sales are also falling seriously, he said.

For the first time since the third quarter of 2021, housing sales have fallen below one lakh units in nine major cities of the country, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

"Compared to last year: Home sales fell by 19%; New supply fell by more than 30%. Employment is stagnant, income is stagnant and inflation is unbridled," Gandhi said.

House and car have become a distant dream, on top of that there is economic pressure to run the house, he said.

"The markets are empty - so for whom did 'vikas' happen? The answer is clear: 'do ka saath, desh se vishwasghat'," he said.

"The Modi government is sprucing up its own shop of publicity by emptying your pockets," Gandhi said.

"You understand the truth better yourself - because your experiences speak more truth than statistics," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)