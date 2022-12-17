Indore, Dec 17 (PTI) Bharatiya Janata Party Lok Sabha MP Manoj Tiwari on Saturday claimed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was sounding like a "spokesman" of China by stating India was ignoring the threat of war from that nation.

Speaking to reporters here after attending a culture and literature festival, Tiwari said Gandhi's statement, made during his Bharat Jodo Yatra, had "hurt the morale of the Indian Army".

""By making objectionable statements at a time when our military is displaying valour at the borders. Gandhi is sounding like a Chinese spokesman. He has not only done himself harm but has also destroyed the work done by the Nehru-Gandhi family," Tiwari said.

Gandhi had said the Narendra Modi government was asleep and was ignoring a war threat from China.

Incidentally, Tiwari, who has been supporting a population control law in the country, was also queried by the media on becoming a father for the third time.

Defending himself, Tiwari said, "My case is different. I am divorced from my first wife (with whom he has a daughter). My second wife has given birth to our second child. A woman must have the right to have two children."

"We believe in population control. But God has made us so capable we can raise our children well. It is not that we will send our child to repair punctures when he grows up," the North East Delhi MP added.

He said the population control law was not against any particular community, adding "if Manoj Tiwari has five children, then he too should be opposed".

He also said the BJP was reviewing the defeat in the Delhi civic polls at the hands of the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party.

However, he claimed the AAP will be "finished from this country by 2025".

