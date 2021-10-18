Jhajjar (Haryana) [India], October 18 (ANI): In view of the 'Rail Roko Andolan' called by farmer unions on Monday, the Border Security Force (BSF) has been deployed at Bahadurgarh Railway Station in Haryana.

Bahadurgarh Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Pawan Sharma said, "The farmer unions have called for Rail Roko protests today from 10 am to 4 pm. Therefore, we have tightened the security arrangements here. BSF is here too. We are closely monitoring the situation."

Farmer leaders gathered at the railway station demanded the dismissal of Union Minister of State Ajay Mishra in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

Baldev Singh, a farmer leader at the venue said, "We all have gathered here to raise voice against the three farm laws that were passed by the Centre last year. In this protest, we also demand justice for the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. We demand the dismissal of MoS Ajay Mishra Teni from his post and a jail term for his son, Ashish Mishra."

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has called for a six-hour-long nationwide 'Rail roko' agitation on Monday demanding the removal of Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni from the Union Cabinet over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, in which his son Ashish Mishra Teni is an accused.

A statement issued by the umbrella body of farmers' unions on Sunday read, "To press for its demand for Ajay Mishra's dismissal and arrest, so that justice can be secured in Lakhimpur Kheri violence, SKM has announced a nation-wide rail roko program on October 18."

"SKM put out a call to its constituents to stop rail traffic for six hours on October 18, between 10 am and 4 pm. SKM asked for this action to be taken up peacefully, without any destruction and damage of any kind to any railway property," it said further.

A total of eight people including four farmers died in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence that took place on October 3.

However, MoS Teni had refuted the allegations saying that his son was not present at the site of the incident. Ashish reiterated the same and refuted SKM's allegations.

Later, several people, including Ashish Mishra, were arrested in the case. (ANI)

