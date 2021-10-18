Gurugram, October 18: In a tragic incident, two youth lost their lives after their speeding bike hit the boundary of the Iffco Chowk U-turn flyover and they fell off it on Sunday. According to the reports, The deceased were rushed to the hospital by passersby, however one of them was declared brought dead while other succumbed to injuries during treatment. An investigation has been launched in the matter, however according to the preliminary probe the duo lost the balance after their bike hit the wall and fell off from it. Bihar Road Accident: 4 of a Family Dead in Car-Truck Collision in Rohtas District.

According to reports, the deceased, identified as Saidur Rehman and Mohd Zaid, were travelling to Sukhrali from Delhi when their bike hit the boundary wall at the Iffco Chowk U-turn fly over and the duo fell from it. The bike was reportedly driven at a high speed. However, it is still not clear who was driving the bike. The duo was taken to the hospital, Rehman was declared brought dead while Zaid died during treatment, reported Times of India. The families of both the deceased were informed about the incident.

An Investigating Officer said, "The bike had hit the wall (of the flyover), which is 2-2.5 feet tall, and the men fell down. Zaid was in a serious condition when he was taken to the hospital and there seemed to be little chance of his survival. The motorcycle, however, was not damaged in the incident,” reported TOI. police official said that the exact cause of the accident would be known only analysing the CCTV footage, as reported by the Hindustan Times.

