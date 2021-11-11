New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) RailTel will provide state-of-the-art communication system to the rail link project in the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla section of Northern Railway, enabling uninterrupted link from inside tunnels to the base station.

The integrated tunnel communication system (VHF Simplex) will be implemented by RailTel, the Indian Railways' technical arm, at a cost of Rs 86.90 crore, according to a statement issued by the PSU.

Also Read | Life Insurance Plans That Provide Highly Competitive Premium Rates For Their Customers.

The Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla section, which has 16 tunnels, is being managed by the Konkan Railways.

The communication inside tunnels is often interrupted due to poor signal coverage, which can hamper train operation and maintenance activities.

Also Read | Lunar Eclipse 2021: Partial Eclipse of The Moon to Occur on November 19; Know When And Where to Watch Astronomical Event in India.

"This state-of-the-art integrated tunnel communication system is designed to provide uninterrupted radio communication between hand-held radios inside tunnels to the base station at tunnel control rooms and station masters of adjacent stations.

"The hand-held devices are provided to the staff involved in construction/maintenance activities and train operations. The communication of all channels in the tunnel is independent, simultaneous and failure-free. Completion of this work will ensure safe and smooth running of trains inside the tunnels, on undoubtedly, one of the most difficult terrains of Indian Railways," the statement said.

Puneet Chawla, CMD, RailTel said communication is a crucial part for overall train communication system and RailTel has expertise to execute it for improving train operations as well as safety.

"We are already executing similar projects for Panvel-Karjat, Karjat-Lonawala and Kasara-Igatpuri section of Mumbai Division of Central Railway, and Castle Rock-Kulem section (Braganza Ghat) of South Western Railway. We are eyeing more similar projects, and generating good revenue from these niche projects will not only help to diversify the work experience of RailTel, but will also enable us to contribute towards nation building," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)