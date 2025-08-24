Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], August 24 (ANI): Satish Kumar, Chairman of the Railway Board & Chief Executive Officer (CEO), visited Aizawl on Saturday, and he called on Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma as he held discussions on the Bairabi-Sairang project as well as other strategic initiatives aimed at strengthening railway infrastructure in the state.

Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, General Manager of N F Railway & Arun Kumar Chaudhary, General Manager/N. F. Railway/Construction, along with other Senior Railway & Construction officials, accompanied him during the visit.

The Bairabi -Sairang New Line Railway Project holds immense significance as it marks a major step toward strengthening rail connectivity in the Northeast.

This landmark project will provide direct rail connectivity to Aizawl, the capital of Mizoram, for the first time, thereby fully integrating the state into the national railway network. Also, it will enhance trade, boost tourism, improve passenger convenience and open new avenues for socio-economic development.

It is worth mentioning that the 51.38 km long Bairabi-Sairang New Line Railway Project is considered an engineering marvel of Indian Railways, built at an estimated cost of Rs. 8,071 crore.

The project consists of 48 tunnels, 55 major bridges and 87 minor bridges.

The project includes tunnels with a total length of 12,853 metres, with the longest tunnel (Tunnel No. 3) spanning about 2 km. The height of bridge no. 196 metres is 42 metres taller than the Qutub Minar.

The project also includes 5 Road over Bridges & 6 Road under Bridges. Additionally, this new line project also includes the construction of four new stations, viz, Hortoki, Kawnpui, Mualkhang and Sairang. Despite the challenging terrain, the Northeast Frontier Railway has accomplished remarkable work in extending rail connectivity to Aizawl, overcoming significant geographical and engineering hurdles to make this long-awaited project a reality. (ANI)

