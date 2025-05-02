Aizawl, May 2 (PTI) The Bairabi-Sairang broad gauge railway line project, connecting Mizoram with the rest of the country, will be commissioned in July, an official said on Friday.

Bairabi is near the Assam border while Sairang is around 21 km from the state capital Aizawl.

The 51.38-km long railway track project sanctioned in 2008-2009 is being executed by the Northeast Frontier Railway.

NF Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Kishore Sharma said that the project has been fully completed and is scheduled to be commissioned in July.

He said that trial runs were successfully conducted on the 51 km long railway line during the previous two days and railway safety inspection is currently underway.

The Bairabi-Sairang railway line project came under the Centre's Act East policy, which aims at boosting connectivity and economic integration across the northeast region.

It will link Aizawl with the rest of the country and bring Mizoram within the fold of India's railway network for the first time.

The project costs over Rs 8,200 crore as per revised estimate and the construction began in 2015, according to officials.

The railway line passes through 55 major and 87 minor bridges, 32 underground tunnels measuring a total of about 12.65 km, 15 cut and covered tunnels, five road overbridges and six underpasses, and four stations - Hortoki, Kawnpui, Mualkhang and Sairang.

A survey has also been conducted to extend the railway to Mizoram's southernmost Lawngtlai district near the Myanmar border, they said.

Meanwhile, NFR General Manager (Construction) Arun Kumar Chaudhary on Friday called on Chief Minister Lalduhoma to brief him about the progress of key railway projects in the state, sources in the CMO said.

The two discussed about development of Bairabi railway station near the Assam border, the approach road to Mualkhang station and ongoing works at Sairang station, the sources said.

Chaudhary informed the CM that an inspection by the Commission of Railway Safety (CRS) is scheduled for early June.

