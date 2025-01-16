New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday, announced the installation of the first 14-meter-high electrical masts between Surat and Bilimora in Gujarat, as part of India's ambitious Bullet Train project.

In a post on X, Vaishnaw wrote, "The first electrical masts (14 m high) were installed between Surat and Bilimora for the bullet train project."

The electrification work for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train corridor began on Thursday, with the first two steel masts erected on the viaduct at a height of 14m from the ground level in between the Surat-Bilimora Bullet Train Stations in Gujarat.

As per the official statement of the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Ltd., in total, over 20,000 masts, ranging from 9.5 to 14.5 meters in height, will be installed along the corridor. These masts will support the Overhead Equipment (OHE) system, including overhead wires, earthing systems, fittings, and associated accessories, forming the complete 2x25 kV overhead traction system for the MAHSR corridor suitable to run the Bullet train.

Promoting the 'Make in India' policy, these OHE masts conforming to Japanese standard design and specifications are manufactured in India and would support the overhead traction system for high-speed trains.

On January 13, the construction of a 210-meter-long pre-stressed concrete (PSC) bridge, part of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project, was completed over National Highway-48 at Dabhan village near Nadiad in Kheda district of Gujarat.

Completed on January 9, 2025, this bridge is situated between the Anand and Ahmedabad bullet train stations. The bridge has been constructed using the Balanced Cantilever Method, which is used for larger spans, according to the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Ltd.

It comprises 72 precast segments and features four spans with configurations of 40 meters + 65 meters + 65 meters + 40 meters.

Several advancements have been achieved in various components of the high-speed rail project. A total of 253 kilometres of viaduct work has been completed, along with 290 kilometres of girder casting and 358 kilometres of pier construction.

Bridges over 13 rivers and five steel bridges have been completed. Noise barriers have been installed over approximately 112 kilometres and track construction has commenced at multiple locations in Gujarat. (ANI)

