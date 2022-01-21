New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): Railway Ministry approved the application of voluntary retirement of Railway Board Member (Traction and Rolling Stock) Rahul Jain on Wednesday.

The ministry has also decided to waive off the three-month notice period of Jain.

The statement read, "The application dated 10.01.2022 submitted by Shri Rahul Jain, Member (Traction & Rolling Stock), Railway Board, seeking Voluntary Retirement from Service w.e.f 15.03.2022, with a request to waive off three months notice period has been considered and it has been decided with the approval of the President to accept the request for Voluntary Retirement of Shri Rahul Jain, w.e.f. 15.03.2022, subject to the condition that the officer shall not apply for commutation of a part of his pension, before the expiry of the notice of three months."

According to sources, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had reprimanded Jain and asked to apply for voluntary retirement and he was sent on leave. (ANI)

