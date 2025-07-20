Rangia (Assam), Jul 20 (PTI) An absconding railway official, accused in the murder of his wife, has been arrested in Guwahati, police said.

The accused, Rahul Singh, who was the station master of Kendukona railway station near Rangia in Assam's Kamrup district, was apprehended on Saturday, more than a fortnight after his wife was found dead in their residence.

"He was working as a private security guard in a building in Guwahati in disguise. He was brought to Rangia after arrest," police said.

Singh was produced before a local court, which remanded him to four days of police custody.

The Northeast Frontier Railway official had allegedly stabbed his wife to death in front of their children on July 2 and fled, a police officer had said.

"The deceased has been identified as Anjali Singh. The two children told us that their father had stabbed their mother," he said.

The Forensic Department and Criminal Investigation Department (CID) had assisted the local police in the investigation.

A few days after the murder, an audio clip purportedly sent by the victim to her relatives had surfaced.

Anjali is heard saying that her husband and mother-in-law had been mentally and physically abusing her.

She had also said that her husband had threatened to kill her and that if anything were to happen to her, he should be held responsible.

