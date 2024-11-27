Nagpur, Nov 27 (PTI) The Railways on Wednesday launched 'Sanraksha', a safety training and capacity building mobile application for the frontline safety staff.

The South East Central Railway (SECR) said this application aims at delivering critical operational training to lakhs of frontline staff of Railways ensuring on-demand availability and instant coverage,

assessment and measurement of outcomes.

The app was conceptualised and designed by senior divisional commercial manager, Nagpur, SECR.

DRM, Nagpur, Namita Tripathi said the application integrates domain knowledge of Railways with information technology, data analytics and potential leveraging of AI in future, to provide an intelligent, effective and scalable system to cater to the training and capacity-building needs of railway employees.

The application features smart learning and feedback mechanisms making multi-level, real-time feedback and monitoring possible.

