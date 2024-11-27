Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, November 27: Amid suspense over the choice of the next Maharashtra Chief Minister, NCP chief Ajit Pawar said on Wednesday that discussions over government formation will take place in the national capital tomorrow and a final decision will be taken. Ajit Pawar said he, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and Chief Minister-designate Eknath Shinde will reach Delhi tomorrow and further discussions will be held.

He said discussions will be held for the post of Chief Minister and two Deputy Chief Ministers. "All three of us (Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar) are coming to Delhi tomorrow. Further discussions will be held there. Discussions on the formation of the government with a CM and two deputy CMs will be held," Pawar, a former Deputy Chief Minister told reporters. "All discussions will take place there...The final decision will be made after the discussion tomorrow," he added. Maharashtra Caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde Says 'CM Means Common Man', Calls for Working for People in His Address.

Eknath Shinde, who is caretaker Chief Minister, said on Wednesday that whatever decision Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes, he will abide by that. He added that whoever is elected as the Chief Minister by Mahayuti, Shiv Sainiks will lend their support to that person. "I have told the Prime Minister that if there is any problem in forming the government in Maharashtra because of me, then do not bring any doubt in your mind and whatever decision you take, that decision is acceptable to me," Eknath Shinde said in a press conference in Mumbai.

Shinde is expected to leave for Delhi later on Wednesday and a meeting of all Mahyuti allies with PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah is also on the cards. "You (PM Modi) are the head of our family. The way people of BJP accept your decision, we will also accept your decision in the same way. I made a phone call to PM Modi and HM Amit Shah yesterday and told them that there will be no problem in forming the government because of me," Eknath Shinde added.

The Sena leader said that he never considered himself a Chief Minister but as a common man whose job was to work for the citizens of the state. "I have always worked as a worker. I never considered myself a Chief Minister. CM means Common Man, I worked by considering this... We should work for people. I have seen the pain of citizens, how they ran their households," he said. "Whoever is elected as the CM by Mahayuti, Shiv Sainiks will support him," he added. Maharashtra CM’s Post: Answers To Be Given on the Next Chief Minister Soon, Says Devendra Fadnavis.

Earlier in the day, Fadnavis headed to the national capital. He is expected to meet the BJP top brass in an effort to resolve the impasse over the choice of next Chief Minister. "The answer to this will be given soon. All senior members of the three parties of Mahayuti are taking a decision on this together.," Fadnavis said, answering queries. The election results for Maharashtra were announced on November 23 but the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is yet to decide on the Chief Minister. The BJP emerged as the biggest winner with 132 seats in the 288-member Maharashtra assembly. Its allies - Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde and the NCP led by Ajit Pawar - won 57 and 41 seats respectively.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)