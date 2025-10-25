New Delhi [India], October 24 (ANI): Indian Railways is ensuring a smooth and comfortable festive journey for passengers by operating over 12,000 special trains across the country.

To manage the massive festive rush, holding areas equipped with all passenger amenities have been set up at major stations such as New Delhi, Anand Vihar Terminal, Udhna, Pune, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and others, a release said.

Also Read | Puri Shocker: Minor Girl Alleges Gang-Rape by Relatives in Odisha, 2 Detained.

Railway staff are working around the clock to guide passengers, maintain order, and ensure that everyone reaches home safely to celebrate the festivals with their loved ones. More than 900 special train trips are taking place in the next three days across the country to clear the festival rush.

Railway is now gearing up for the safe and comfortable return journey of passengers after the Chhath Puja festivities. Over, 6180 special trains have been notified to facilitate passengers returning to their workplaces after the festival season.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Tejashwi Yadav Kicks Off Poll Campaign, Slams PM Narendra Modi Over State's Law and Order Situation (Watch Videos).

Around 30 stations in Bihar are gearing up for the festive rush with holding areas, additional ticket counters, CCTV surveillance, and other passenger-friendly arrangements. Additional coaches are also being attached to existing services to accommodate increased demand. Weather proof holding areas are being created at major stations to manage large passenger inflows and provide convenient waiting facilities before train departures.

Some of the stations where holding areas are being established include Patna, Danapur, Rajendra Nagar Terminal, Saharsa, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Gaya, Samastipur, Barauni etc. in Bihar and Gorakhpur, Ballia and Banaras in Uttar Pradesh.

In addition to this additional Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVMs), Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters, and mobile unreserved ticketing (m-UTS) facilities have been made available to make travel more convenient for passengers.

On the occasion of Chhath Puja, Indian Railways has also started playing Chhath songs at railway stations. This initiative aims to connect passengers with the festive spirit and make their journey more pleasant.

At major stations like Patna, Danapur, Hajipur, Bhagalpur, Jamalpur, Sonpur, New Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Anand Vihar Terminal, these songs allow passengers to experience the essence of home and culture, infusing their journey with devotion and joy.

To maintain smooth operations, Railway Protection Force (RPF) has been deployed in adequate numbers for safety and regulation. Passenger assistance booths, information counters, queue management systems and public announcement systems have been strengthened. Cleanliness, lighting, and sanitation facilities are being closely monitored at all major stations. Dedicated war rooms at the Railway Board, Zonal, and Divisional levels are functioning round-the-clock to monitor and coordinate operations, ensuring real-time responses to any passenger requirements.

At stations like Patna, Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga, Gaya, Saharsa, etc., 24x7 medical booths have been set up to address any passenger health emergencies. In coordination with the State Government, Fire Brigade, and Ambulance services are also kept in readiness to ensure prompt medical assistance and safety management.

Indian Railways, through careful planning, improved passenger services, and a strong emphasis on convenience and care, is dedicated to providing a seamless travel experience.

A passenger travelling from Guwahati to Bihar for Chhath Puja with her family expressed gratitude to Indian Railways for operating special trains, enabling passengers to celebrate this important festival with their loved ones.

Highlighting Indian Railways' commitment to passenger care, at Howrah Railway Station, the staff went the extra mile to assist a disabled passenger. The passenger expressed heartfelt gratitude to Indian Railways for their support.

A passenger praised the amenities at Badshahnagar Railway Station, noting the helpfulness of the railway staff and the availability of modern facilities in the waiting hall. Similarly, another passenger at Siddharth Nagar Railway Station appreciated the station's cleanliness, the availability of clean drinking water, and other modern conveniences, including easily accessible charging ports in the waiting area.

A passenger at SMVT Bengaluru expressed appreciation for the ongoing special trains, noting that passengers are enjoying the available facilities and thanking Indian Railways for the service. Similarly, another passenger at Agra Railway Station, travelling to Gwalior, commended the punctuality of the trains and thanked Indian Railways for providing a seamless travel experience.

Indian Railways is actively working to debunk fake videos and misinformation circulating online through its official X handle, "Railway Fact Check." Recently, the initiative clarified a viral claim that two passengers died after falling from the Karmabhoomi Express from Mumbai to Bihar. The claim was false, as the incident actually occurred due to trespassing between Nasik and Odha, and the individuals involved were not on the train.

Indian Railways remains committed to providing safe, reliable, and comfortable travel for all passengers and continues to serve the nation with dedication and care during this festive season. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)