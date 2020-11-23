By Ambuj Pandey

New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): The Indian Railways on Sunday decided to restore train services in Punjab, starting with the trial run of freight trains on Monday to observe safety and security on the tracks. It will resume passenger train services from November 25 on observation of the safety and security of trains and tracks, said the Railways.

Also Read | Indian Coast Guard Vessel Vishwast Tows Oil Tanker Drifting Dangerously Towards Nicobar Islands to Safety.

Train services to and from Punjab have been disrupted for months due to farmers' protest on railway tracks against the new farm laws.

"As per information, the rail agitation is likely to be lifted from tomorrow (Monday) evening in Punjab. The Railways is planning to resume rail services in the state with the freight trains first on Monday for a day as a trial. They will run at the maximum speed of 60 kilometres per hour in view of the safety and security," according to an internal communication of the Indian Railways.

Also Read | G20 Summit in Riyadh: Aatmanirbhar Bharat Will Be Strong Pillar of Resilient Post-COVID-19 World Economy, Says PM Narendra Modi.

"If everything remains alright, the passenger services would start from November 25," it said.

The Indian Railways is planning to resume the services of 17 pairs of mail/express trains from November 25, however, 15 pairs will remain cancelled.

On Saturday, the Indian Railways had said that it will take steps towards restoration of train services in Punjab as it has received a communication from the state government that the protesting farmers have cleared the tracks.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday announced that the striking farmers' unions have decided to suspend their protest for 15 days and urged the Centre to resume train services to the state.

Farmers in the state have been protesting the three new agricultural laws -- the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 -- since their passage in the Parliament in September. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)