Bhopal, Apr 8 (PTI) Unseasonal showers, hailstorms, thunderstorms and gusty winds were reported in parts of Madhya Pradesh including Bhopal on Saturday.

Similar weather was likely to prevail on Sunday too, India Meteorological Department's Bhopal centre director R Balasubramanian told PTI.

Upper air cyclonic circulation lying over western Rajasthan and a trough line from Kerala to Central Maharashtra through interior Karnataka were causing moisture, gusty winds, hailstorm, thunderstorm and showers in MP, he said.

The weather is expected to clear after a day, he added.

According to IMD, Bhopal, Malajkhand in Balaghat district, Indore and Guna received 4.4, 0.6, 0.3 and 0.2 mm of rainfall, respectively, between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm. Some other parts of the state too experienced drizzles.

Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning, gusty wind with speeds reaching 30-40 kilometre per hour (KMPH) were very likely at isolated places in eastern MP on Sunday, as per the Met department.

Thunderstorms with lightning might very likely hit isolated places in western MP too, the IMD said.

