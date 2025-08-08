Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 8 (ANI): The monsoon in Himachal Pradesh continues to impact daily life in different parts of the state, with death toll since June 20 reaching 202 of which 108 deaths have been caused by rain-related disasters such as landslides, flash floods, and cloudbursts, and 94 deaths from road accidents, according to the Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) under the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

In addition to the mounting human toll, the impact on infrastructure has been severe. As per SEOC's latest update, 452 roads remain blocked, including two National Highways. Meanwhile, 861 distribution transformers (DTRs) and 244 water supply schemes are disrupted across the state.

Also Read | How Did You Win Karnataka Assembly Election, Pralhad Joshi Asks Rahul Gandhi Amid Congress Leaders's 'Election Fraud' Claim.

Districts such as Mandi, Kullu, and Kangra have reported extensive damage to roads, houses, public utilities, and crops. Mandi alone has recorded 42 rain-related deaths, the highest among all districts, with widespread flooding and landslides causing destruction to homes, schools, cattle sheds, and agricultural fields.

The SEOC report highlights 51 landslides, 58 flash floods, and 30 cloudburst events across the state during this monsoon period. Rescue and relief operations are ongoing in vulnerable regions with support from NDRF, ITBP, and local administration.

Also Read | Mumbai False Rape Case: Dolly Kotak, Working in Private Bank, Arrested for Blackmailing and Attempting to Extort INR 1 Crore From Her Ex-Partner by Filing False Case After Break-Up.

A senior SEOC official stated "We are witnessing one of the most challenging monsoon seasons in recent memory. Teams are working round the clock to restore essential services and provide relief. People are urged to stay vigilant and avoid travel in high-risk zones."

The government has intensified its disaster response, deploying machinery and rescue teams in affected districts and activating 24x7 control rooms.

Notably, according to "Daily Report on Landslide Monitoring" dated August 7, 2025, out of the 21 monitored sites, 11 locations have been identified with moderate landslide activity, while 9 are currently tagged as low-risk. One site near Vishwakarma Temple in Mandi is under watch, though no automated monitoring system is installed there--predictions are instead based on weather patterns. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)