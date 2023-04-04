Jaipur, Apr 4 (PTI) Two brothers were killed after being struck by lightning in Rajasthan's Bikaner district as light to moderate rainfall lashed several parts of the state in the last 24 hours, a MeT department spokesperson said.

The victims, Atmaram (19) and Tejaram (20) were working in a field in Gadhwala village when they were struck by lightning on Monday.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Meets Bhutan King Jigme Wangchuk, Assures Support To Extend Credit Facility (See Pics).

According to the MeT department, Jhunjhunu's Udaipurwati received 21 mm rain, Paota in Jaipur 17 mm, Nagaur's Parbatsar 15 mm, Ladnun 13 mm, Makrana 13 mm, Degana, Jaipur's Biratnagar and Jamwaramgarh 11 mm each.

A drop in the maximum and minimum temperature has been recorded in most areas of the state as the temperatures were recorded below normal, the spokesperson said.

Also Read | Cybersecurity: Over 3 Million Jobs Shortfall in Sector Globally Amid Rise in Cyber Attacks, Skill Shortage Hits India Firms Badly.

He said that in most areas of the state, the maximum temperature was recorded between 25.2 degree Celsius to 37.2 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature was recorded between 15.2 degree Celsius to 23.4 degree Celsius.

Jaipur Meteorological Center director Radheshyam Sharma said there is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder in some parts of Jodhpur, Bikaner, Ajmer, and Kota divisions on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, there is a possibility of moderate to intense thunder, sudden strong winds and light to moderate rain in the Bikaner, Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Churu and Nagaur districts of western Rajasthan, he said.

Thunderstorms and rain activities are likely to reduce on Friday and the weather is likely to remain dry in most areas, Sharma said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)