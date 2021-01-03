Chandigarh, Jan 3 (PTI) The minimum temperature rose on Sunday in most parts of Punjab and Haryana following rains in both the states.

Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded its minimum at 11.4 degrees Celsius, six degrees above normal, an official of the India Meteorological Department said here.

Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala recorded their respective lows at 11.3, 11.1 and 11 degrees Celsius, up to eight degrees above normal.

The minimum temperature in Pathankot, Adampur, Halwara, Bathinda, Faridkot and Gurdaspur settled at 12, 9.1, 11.3, 5.4, 8.5 and 3.3 degrees Celsius respectively.

In Haryana, Ambala, Hisar and Karnal recorded their respective minimums at 9.4, 7.2 and 10 degrees Celsius, up to three notches above normal.

Narnaul, Rohtak, Bhiwani and Sirsa recorded their minimums at 9.5, 9.4, 5.9 and 8.3 degrees Celsius respectively, up to five degrees above normal.

Among places which witnessed rains in the past 24 hours are Chandigarh (0.8 mm), Ambala (8.4mm), Karnal (2 mm), Rohtak (8.4mm), Amritsar (2.4 mm), Ludhiana (0.6 mm), Patiala (0.2 mm), Pathankot (2.6 mm), Adampur (5.4 mm) and Gurdaspur (4.1mm).

A few places including Hisar, Rohtak, Bhiwani and Ludhiana also witnessed fog.

The MeT department said heavy rains are likely at isolated places in Punjab and Haryana in the next 24 hours.

