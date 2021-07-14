New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) Rainwater harvesting for parks and other open public places, fire safety compliance in commercial centers developed and maintained by agencies, were among the issues discussed during a webinar on the Master Plan of Delhi 2041, officials said on Wednesday.

The purpose is to facilitate citizens to understand the draft plan better and give more constructive suggestions, a senior official said.

As part of MPD 2041 preparation, a series of webinars are being organised, starting July 1, to continue our interaction with the citizens of Delhi.

The webinars are open to all citizens and stakeholders. The webinar links are available on the DDA website, he said.

The webinars are divided into various thematic segments as per the chapters in the draft MPD 2041.

Two webinars have already been hosted and the third one was held on Tuesday, officials said.

In the third webinar, issues related to Chapter 13 to 18 of the draft Master Plan for Delhi-2041 -- Physical Infrastructure (Chapters 13-16) and Spatial Development Framework (Chapters 17, 18) were presented, officials said.

A total of 114 participants, which includes general public, senior officers of the DDA and NIUA, attended the online event and the comments and suggestions provided by them have been noted, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) said.

Issues that were discussed, included rainwater harvesting for parks and other open public places, fire safety compliance in commercial centers developed and maintained by agencies, management of existing dhalaos by local bodies, physical infrastructure provisions in green development area (GDA), the DDA said in a statement.

Development of decentralised wastewater treatment systems and sanitation system, issue of water demand, and waste water treatment in future regeneration schemes, managing water demand and reducing wastage of water, focus on use of treated water, were also discussed in the context of the Master Plan 2041, the officials said.

Some of the participants also said that various background data and studies conducted during preparation of the Master Plan for Delhi 204, be shared with the public.

During July 1 webinar, six chapters were covered --introduction and vision (chapter 1), environment (chapters 2,3), economy (chapter 4) and culture, heritage and public spaces (chapters 5, 6).

On July 6, shelter and social infrastructure (chapters 7, 8) transport and mobility (chapters 9-12) were covered. The fourth and the last one will be held on July 20.

Suggestions and objections can also be submitted by July 23, the DDA said.

The draft MPD 2041 was made available early June on the website of the DDA and public suggestions and objections have been invited.

The process of preparation of the Master Plan of Delhi 2041 was initiated in 2017, and it remained on track in spite of the lockdown and other restrictions on account of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first Master Plan for Delhi was promulgated in 1962 under the Delhi Development Act of 1957, followed by the Master Plans of 2001 and 2021, each of which is an extensive modification of the respective previous plan document.

"These plans were prepared for 20 years' perspective periods and provided a holistic framework for planned development of Delhi. The MPD 2041 is a 'strategic' and 'enabling' framework to guide future growth of the city, built upon the lessons learnt from the implementation of the previous plans," the draft says.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)