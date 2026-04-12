Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 12 (ANI): The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) on Sunday expelled Minu Bauri, who had recently been appointed as the President of the Purulia District Trinamool Mahila Congress, with immediate effect.

The decision was taken with the approval of party chairperson Mamata Banerjee, according to an official statement.

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"Ms. Minu Bauri, who was appointed as the President of Purulia District Trinamool Mahila Congress is hereby expelled from All India Trinamool Congress with immediate effect. This has approval of Ms. Mamata Banerjee, Hon'ble Chairperson of All India Trinamool Congress," as per the official press release.

This comes as the state of West Bengal prepares for crucial polling in two phases on April 23 and 29, with the results set for May 4.

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The upcoming elections follow the 2021 battle, where the TMC secured a landslide 213 seats. However, the BJP's growth from a minor player to 77 seats in the last cycle has set the stage for the current high-stakes confrontation.

A day earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched an attack over the BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' and opposed the Uniform Civil Code, stating that the TMC will revoke the bill once in majority.

Addressing a gathering here ahead of the upcoming assembly polls, CM Banerjee claimed that "free and fair elections are not possible" under the BJP's rule.

"They have spoken about UCC (Uniform Civil Code) in the manifesto...I will vehemently oppose this. They are in majority today so they will pass the Bill. When they won't be in majority tomorrow, we will revoke the Bill...Free and fair elections are not possible as long as they remain," she said.

The TMC chief also accused the BJP of attempting to bring the Delimitation Bill to Parliament, amid the ongoing elections in the country, without a debate. She claimed that the party wants to "divide Bengal and conduct NRC."

"Elections are going on and in the middle of that, they are bringing Delimitation Bill in Parliament. This was not even debated. The reason behind this is that they want to divide Bengal and conduct NRC here...I reiterate this, BJP will be gone one day very soon." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)