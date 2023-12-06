New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has sought a compliance report from authorities including the Delhi Jal Board, Delhi Development Authority, Public Works Department of the city government and four others on the functioning of rainwater harvesting systems in the national capital.

The NGT had directed the authorities concerned in September 2019 to take measures like not installing rainwater harvesting systems (RWHS) near stormwater drains, closing deficient RWHS, installing instruments for monitoring the quality of recharged water and separating pollutants.

A bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava noted the submission of the petitioner's counsel that the directions were not complied with.

The bench, also comprising judicial member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member A Senthil Vel, said it was issuing notice to the authorities concerned.

These included the DJB, DDA, PWD, Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA), Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), it said.

"Let the compliance report be filed by the respondents at least one week before the next date of hearing," the tribunal said in an order dated December 1.

The matter has been listed for further proceedings on February 12.

