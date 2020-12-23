Baghpat, Dec 23 (PTI) Rashtriya Lok Dal national vice-president Jayant Chaudhary on Wednesday asked farmers to unite against the farm laws and said his party will back them.

Paying tributes to his grandfather and former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh on his birth anniversary, the RLD leader said if farmers failed to raise their voice against the laws, then they may lose their land and identity.

"The RLD is with farmers and will stand with them. Today, farmers are protesting, but not only for themselves. However, the current government is not listening to them. You all have to raise your voice against the laws by getting organised. If you do not raise your voice, then you will on the verge of losing your land as well as identity," the RLD leader said.

Jayant garlanded the statue of the former prime minister at Chaudhary Charan Singh Library here and also took part in a “havan”.

