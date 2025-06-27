Pathanamthitta (Kerala), Jun 27 (PTI) Union Minister George Kurian on Friday said that everything was secondary to the idea of Bharat Mata, amid a controversy over displaying a portrait of the nation as a mother figure with a saffron flag at Kerala Raj Bhavan's official functions.

Speaking to reporters here, he said that "the Raj Bhavan and those in the government were secondary to Bharat Mata".

The Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and Minority Affairs also dared the Congress and the Left parties, CPI(M) and CPI, to try and prohibit the slogan -- 'Bharat Mata ki jai'.

"You (Congress and the Left) should tell the jawans protecting the nation that Bharat Mata is not needed," he added.

On being asked which portrait of the Bharat Mata -- the one with a tricolour flag or the one with a saffron flag -- was the correct one, Kurian retorted "you take the one you want".

He also questioned what was the problem with which portrait Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar pays tribute to.

Kurian further said that before the tricolour, the flag prominently used in India was that of Shivaji. "So, what is wrong if that flag is raised? Is it unconstitutional?" he asked.

The union minister also said that the Lady Justice seen in courts was a Greek goddess and if there was no problem with that, "why can't there be a Bharat Mata?"

The Bharat Mata controversy began in the state when the Governor displayed the Bharat Mata portrait, usually seen in RSS events, at an Environment Day programme at the Raj Bhavan earlier this month.

It had led to the state Agriculture Minister P Prasad boycotting the event and the Governor asserting that there will be no "compromise" on the issue of Bharat Mata.

Since then, Arlekar has displayed the portrait in all events held at the Raj Bhavan, including one to give certificates to scouts and guides, leading to state General Education Minister V Sivankutty walking out of the event recently.

Subsequently, the CM and several of the ministers have said that only official or authorised symbols or emblems or portraits can be used in government programmes.

