Jaipur, Jun 16 (PTI) Rajasthan Congress on Friday asked its youth workers to increase their digital as well as physical presence among the masses to publicise the schemes and programmes of the Gehlot government in the run-up to the assembly polls.

Party leader Lokesh Sharma said the volunteers who have been actively promoting the government's programmes on social media should also focus on mobilising more youths on the ground to ensure that people get benefits of the schemes under inflation relief camps being held across the state.

Sharma, who is the chief minister's officer on special duty (OSD), visited Nagaur and addressed youths under 'Yuva Samvad' and called upon them to leave no stone unturned to ensure Congress' victory in their areas.

"The state government has launched several schemes and programmes for the welfare of the people which has delivered encouraging results. The response of the inflation relief camps is very encouraging," he said.

He told reporters that in view of the upcoming assembly elections, 13 'Yuva Samvad' programmes have been held in 12 districts, including Bikaner, Tonk, Jodhpur and Jaisalmer, which have covered 65 assembly constituencies so far.

Districts such as Pratapgarh, Dungarpur, Banswara, Udaipur, Chittorgarh, Dausa, Bhilwara and Ajmer will also be covered in the upcoming weeks, he added.

