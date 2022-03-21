Jaipur, Mar 21 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Monday urged the state authorities to work effectively on listing of monuments for the UNESCO World Heritage Site.

He said that along with preparing a proposal, work should also be done on a common long-term policy of conservation and maintenance of monuments.

Also Read | Cyclone Asani Live Tracker Map on Windy: Cyclone Asani Triggers Rains in Andaman; Check Real-Time Status And Landfall Update.

Mishra was addressing a meet on 'Conservation of the rich heritage of Rajasthan' held at the Raj Bhavan.

The Governor said that the historical and ancient monuments are a sign of our past and our cultural splendour, and urged everyone to work together to preserve this heritage and spread awareness about it.

Also Read | RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Says Indian Economy Better Placed to Deal With Any Challenge.

He said that Rajasthan's heritage sites have great potential to be included in the UNESCO World Heritage List.

The World Heritage Site tag not only protects the place, but also boosts economy and employment in the region, he said.

National Monuments Authority Chairman Tarun Vijay said that efforts are being made continuously by the central government to bring back India's heritage from abroad and to preserve those that are in the country.

He said that the archaeological department of the state government and the Archaeological Survey of India should prepare a proposal to include the Jain temples of Ranakpur, Dilwara, and Pushkar Brahma Temple in the UNESCO World Heritage List.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)